EnergyUS EPA files motion to vacate three biofuel exemptions given to Sinclair

Reuters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a motion on Friday to vacate three waivers given by the previous administration to Sinclair Oil Corporation refineries that exempted them from biofuel blending mandates.

Under U.S. law, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel pool or buy credits from those that do. Refiners can also apply for exemptions to the mandates if they can prove financial harm from the obligations.

