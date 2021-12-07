US EPA to set reduced ethanol blending volumes, reject small refinery waivers - sources

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday will set reduced ethanol blending volumes mandates to account for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on fuel demand, and reject a significant number of small refinery exemption requests, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The ethanol mandates will be around 12.6 billion gallons for 2020, 13.8 billion for 2020, and 15 billion for 2022, according to the sources who asked not to be named.

The EPA is expected to unveil the mandates later on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Stephanie Kelly and Leah Douglas; Writing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.