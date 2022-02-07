U.S., EU working to ensure European energy supplies amid Ukraine tensions - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the United States and the European Union are working to protect European energy supplies against shocks stemming from the Ukraine crisis.

"We're coordinating with our allies and partners, with the energy sector stakeholders, including on how best to share energy reserves in the event that Russia turns off the spigot or initiates a conflict that disrupts the flow of gas through Ukraine," Blinken told a State Department briefing with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Mark Porter

