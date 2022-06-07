U.S., Europeans in 'extremely active' talks to limit Russian revenues from oil- Yellen

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at limiting the revenues Russia can generate by selling oil, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that U.S. officials were keen to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession.

"But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she said, adding there were different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by buyers to band together and cap the prices they were paying to Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.