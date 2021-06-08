Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. explores wind energy potential off Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Interior Department said it will assess offshore wind opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, part of the Biden administration's wider goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

"This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in this exciting frontier,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

While the Gulf of Mexico is a hub for oil and gas production, there is little renewable energy development.

Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a Request for Interest (RFI) on June 11 to see if there is any interest in offshore wind development in the Outer Continental Shelf.

The RFI will target the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama for interest in offshore wind but is also seeking information on other renewable energy technologies.

