Energy
U.S. expresses concerns with impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday she expressed to Mexican officials Washington's concerns over the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in the country.
Granholm said in a statement after meetings with Mexican officials that the proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico joint efforts on clean energy and climate.
Reporting By Paul Grant
