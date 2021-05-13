Skip to main content

EnergyU.S. fuel crunch should ease in a few days, energy secretary says

Reuters
2 minute read

Fuel supply constraints along the U.S. East Coast should ease in coming days, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday, a day after Colonial Pipeline late Wednesday said it had restarted its key pipeline. read more

"Colonial Pipeline reports this morning that the restart of the pipeline went well overnight. This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend. Will keep you posted," Granholm said in a post on Twitter.

In separate television interviews, Granholm told MSNBC and CNN the current fuel shortages are temporary and that most areas should be back to normal in a couple of days.

The shutdown of the major fuel artery last weekend following a ransomware attack triggered shortages and sent people in some states along the southeastern United States scrambling to fill their cars, creating long lines and higher prices. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 12:44 PM UTCTop U.S. fuel pipeline recovering from devastating ransomware attack

After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels after a crippling cyberattack led to fuel shortages across East Coast states.

EnergyRenewables evolution or revolution? Pace of tech investments will decide

Global investment in energy transition technologies needs to more than double over the next few decades to significantly reduce the cost of renewables, which are set to provide around 60% of the world's energy needs by 2030, industry officials say.

EnergyOil drops on India's COVID-19 crisis, pipeline resumption
EnergyRoyal Dutch Shell investor RWC to back Follow This climate proposal at AGM
EnergyFresh from Icahn settlement, FirstEnergy weighs divestitures -sources