Factbox: U.S. Gulf Coast energy infrastructure disrupted by storms

A fallen roof structure is seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and subsequently weakened to a tropical depression in the evening, in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 14, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Mandatory credit WALLIS MARSH/via REUTERS

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico dealt with a fresh blow from Tropical Storm Nicholas that made landfall as a hurricane early on Tuesday, almost two weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked off oil and gas production in the region. read more

Energy companies on Wednesday kept 30% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production shut, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Oil and gas companies still had 36 offshore facilities evacuated and 39% of their usual natural gas offshore production shut-in following the storm. read more

Offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. More than 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast. read more

The following is a timeline of current measures being taken:

Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

