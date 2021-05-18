Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyU.S. Gulf Coast refineries stumble as severe weather strikes the region

Reuters
2 minute read

The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Four U.S. Gulf Coast refineries slowed production on Tuesday as heavy rains fell, flooding areas across East Texas and Louisiana this week.

Heavy rainstorms and tremendous lightning are forecast this week to continue to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, which is home to about half of U.S. oil refining capacity.

Total SE's (TOTF.PA) 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting on Tuesday after the entire plant was knocked out of production by a brief power loss on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Total spokeswoman declined to comment.

At Motiva Enterprises' (MOTIV.UL) 607,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery, the nation’s largest, a coker was restarting on Tuesday after being knocked out by a transformer blowout on Monday.

Motiva declined to comment.

More than eight inches (20 cm) of rain fell on Monday in Port Arthur, according to forecaster Weather Underground.

A catalytic reformer shut down at Valero Energy Corp’s (VLO.N) 335,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery on Monday, according to energy industry intelligence service Genscape.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

On Tuesday, a small crude distillation unit was shut at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, according to Genscape.

“Weather is not impacting operations at Baton Rouge,” said Exxon spokeswoman Julie King.

Rainfall totals this week in Baton Rouge have been about six inches with up to 10 inches falling in areas outside the city, according to Weather Underground.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · May 18, 2021 · 9:58 PM UTCRepublicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project.

EnergyEnd new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
EnergyColonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system
EnergyFor LNG developers, another year of canceled projects
EnergyU.S. Gulf Coast refineries stumble as severe weather strikes the region