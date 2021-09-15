U.S. Gulf has 30% of oil production still shut after Hurricane Ida

Oil rigs are seen in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Energy companies on Wednesday kept 30% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production shut, or 537,193 barrels, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit platforms in the region.

Oil and gas companies still had 36 offshore facilities evacuated and 39% of their usual natural gas offshore production shut-in following the storm.

U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after another hurricane, Nicholas, passed through Texas this week, allowing them to resume efforts to repair the significant damage Ida had previously caused. read more

