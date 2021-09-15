Skip to main content

Energy

U.S. Gulf has 30% of oil production still shut after Hurricane Ida

1 minute read

Oil rigs are seen in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Energy companies on Wednesday kept 30% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production shut, or 537,193 barrels, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit platforms in the region.

Oil and gas companies still had 36 offshore facilities evacuated and 39% of their usual natural gas offshore production shut-in following the storm.

U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after another hurricane, Nicholas, passed through Texas this week, allowing them to resume efforts to repair the significant damage Ida had previously caused. read more

Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga in Houston Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:12 PM UTC

Vineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start

Vineyard Wind, which is on track to be the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, closed on a $2.3 billion loan and will begin construction in Massachusetts as soon as this week, the project's developer said on Wednesday.

Energy
Oil surge gives private equity a window to exit stranded Canadian energy firms
Energy
China tests oil clout, battles inflation with first oil reserve auction
Energy
U.S. Gulf has 30% of oil production still shut after Hurricane Ida
Energy
U.S. Gulf Coast oil companies resume Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes