US hopes to refill SPR if advantageous to taxpayers during this year - Energy Secretary















NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to refill the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve soon, and hopes to refill it at lower oil prices if it's advantageous to taxpayers during the rest of the year, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden last year directed the largest ever sale from the SPR, trying to relieve oil prices that surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The invasion and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy have shifted oil flows and restructured the global crude market.

The administration intended to repurchase crude oil for the SPR when prices were at or below about $67-$72 a barrel, after last year's 180 million barrel sale drove the level of the stockpile to its lowest since 1983, the White House said in October.

U.S. crude and international benchmark Brent futures are currently about $80 per barrel.

The SPR is currently selling crude oil from two of the four SPR storage sites in the United States, Granholm said, fulfilling the congressional mandate to sell 26 million barrels.

"We cannot sell and take in [crude oil] at the same time," Granholm said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year prompted an energy crisis as Europe and other regions scrambled to find barrels to replace lost Russian crude in the market.

That accelerated use of dirtier energy during a time when companies and governments are hoping to push cleaner fuels, but that shift toward dirtier fuels is temporary, Granholm said on Wednesday at an energy conference in New York.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











