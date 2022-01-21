Energy1 minute read
U.S. House panel asks ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell board members to testify on climate disinformation -report
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform panel has asked board members at oil companies ExxonMobil (XOM.N), BP , Chevron (CVX.N) and Shell Oil to testify on climate disinformation at a hearing next month, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely
