Energy

U.S. House panel asks ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell board members to testify on climate disinformation -report

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform panel has asked board members at oil companies ExxonMobil (XOM.N), BP , Chevron (CVX.N) and Shell Oil to testify on climate disinformation at a hearing next month, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely

