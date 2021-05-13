Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnergyU.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices opposition on firms paying ransom after cyber attacks

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that ransom should not be paid by companies that are the victims of cyber attacks like the one suffered by Colonial Pipeline.

"We don't want people to think there's money in it to threaten the security of the critical infrastructure," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.

