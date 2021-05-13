EnergyU.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices opposition on firms paying ransom after cyber attacks
1 minute read
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that ransom should not be paid by companies that are the victims of cyber attacks like the one suffered by Colonial Pipeline.
"We don't want people to think there's money in it to threaten the security of the critical infrastructure," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.