U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, with the latest sanctions being on two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric Beech in Washingon, Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.