U.S. Inflation Reduction Act-driven power projects expected to begin late 2023 or 2024 -MasTec CEO

Companies MasTec Inc Follow















Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. solar and wind projects driven by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act likely will not be seen until late 2023 or 2024, power and renewables construction company MasTec Inc (MTZ.N) CEO Jose Mas said on Thursday.

For the first part of the year, renewable power construction will likely consist of holdover projects from 2022, Mas told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami, Florida, particularly as solar panels remain in tight supply.

Coral Gables, Florida-based MasTec, which is one of the largest renewable contractors in the country, has largely transitioned its work away from oil and gas to renewable power in recent years.

Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.