U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum

Companies Chevron Corp Follow















WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks.

"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said in a statement.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company was reviewing the license terms.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Gram Slattery Editing by Marguerita Choy











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.