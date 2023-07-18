Exclusive: US issues new waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday signed a new national security waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity that for the first time allows such payments to go to accounts at non-Iraqi banks, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States hoped the 120-day waiver would help ease Iranian pressure on Iraq for access to the monies, which previously could only be deposited into restricted accounts in Iraq.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.