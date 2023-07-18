Exclusive: US issues new waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity
WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday signed a new national security waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity that for the first time allows such payments to go to accounts at non-Iraqi banks, a U.S. official told Reuters.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States hoped the 120-day waiver would help ease Iranian pressure on Iraq for access to the monies, which previously could only be deposited into restricted accounts in Iraq.
