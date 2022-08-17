U.S. judge reinstates Biden administration's federal oil, gas leasing pause

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony where the president is signing "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" into law in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. circuit judge on Wednesday reinstated the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters, a key piece of the president's climate change strategy.

The judge, who serves on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, vacated a Louisiana district court decision to block the Interior Department's leasing pause after Louisiana and a dozen states sued the administration established arguing that they would suffer injury from the policy.

