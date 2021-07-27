Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. LNG exports in first half up 42% from a year ago -EIA

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports accelerated in the first half of 2021, as colder weather drove LNG spot prices in Asia and Europe higher, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in areport on Tuesday.

The Agency said exports averaged 9.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the first six months of the year, up 42% from the same period a year ago.

The price difference between the U.S. Henry Hub natural gas benchmark and international natural gas prices have supported record volumes of LNG exports, the EIA said, adding that exports also increased because of new export capacity added in 2020.

U.S. natural gas futures surged to a 31-month peak earlier this week, while European and Asian gas contracts are trading over $12 and $14 per mmBtu respectively.

In July, the EIA projected exports would rise to 9.56 bcfd in 2021 and 10.15 bcfd in 2022 from a record 6.53 bcfd in 2020.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

