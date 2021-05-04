U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) on Tuesday boosted its annual guidance after posting a 40% increase in first-quarter earnings.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 40% to $1.5 billion in the quarter. The company increased its annual guidance by 4.5%, with expected earnings now ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion.

"Continued strength in global LNG market fundamentals, together with the strong first quarter results we reported today, improves our outlook for the balance of the year and enables us to increase our full-year 2021 financial guidance," Chief Executive Jack Fusco said in a statement.

Improved market margins also allowed for stronger distributable cash flow guidance, now expected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion this year, the company said.

Cheniere's revenue rose to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier, the company said.

A record spike in LNG spot prices in the first quarter also boosted the top U.S. LNG producer and helped lift cash receipts for cargoes sold. Operating cash net inflows rose $492 million in the quarter to $1.066 billion, compared with a year earlier, it said.

LNG prices in Asia surged to record highs in January due to low stocks, a cold winter, production outages and shipping delays.

Cheniere has long-term contracts with customers that often last 20 years and can redirect cargoes to the spot market in case of cancellations or demand spikes.

Long-term customers purchase LNG for a fixed fee per million British thermal units (BTUs), which is mandatory even if delivery is canceled, plus a variable fee.

Net income rose by $18 million during the quarter to $1.54 per share, compared with $1.43 per share in the first three months of 2020.

Cheniere operates three LNG processing units, known as trains, at its Corpus Christi terminal, including the third train which achieved substantial completion on March 26, with a total annual LNG production capacity of about 15 million tonnes.

