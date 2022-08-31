U.S. looking for ways to increase gas products into Europe amid Russia cuts

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States will keep looking for ways to increase gas products going into Europe in the face of Russian energy cuts after its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Putin again is weaponizing energy," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.