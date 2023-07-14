U.S. Midwest grid operator sees surplus power capacity for 2024-25

Companies U.S. Midwest Follow

July 14 (Reuters) - The electric grid operator for the U.S. Midwest said it expected surplus electric capacity for 2024-2025, while also reiterating the need for additional resources and solutions to avoid supply shortfalls further ahead.

The 10th annual Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and the Organization of MISO States (OMS-MISO) survey, which evaluates available power resources to meet projected load over the next five years, projected a surplus of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in electric capacity for 2024-2025.

This excess capacity also in part reflected delayed retirements of power plants in response to MISO's 2023 Planning Resource Auction (PRA), to meet the region's needs, the grid operator said in a release on Thursday.

However, it may not be possible to replicate these actions in the future, it added.

"These results continue to illustrate the reliability risk we face and reinforce the need for dispatchable, long-duration resources to be maintained and brought online to manage the transition to weather-dependent, low-carbon resources," John Bear, MISO's CEO, said.

MISO could fall short in meeting above-normal peak demand if wind generators perform below expectations, but the risk is lower than in 2022, the North American Electric Reliability Corp said in its summer outlook in May.

MISO operates the grid spanning 15 U.S. states and Manitoba in Canada, collectively home to 45 million people.

