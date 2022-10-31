U.S. monthly oil output climbs to pre-pandemic highs

[1/2] The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant















HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output climbed in August to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. government data, as higher crude prices buoyed production.

U.S. monthly field production rose to 11.98 million barrels per day in August, the highest since March 2020, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.