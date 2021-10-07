U.S. natgas drops on lower global prices, big U.S. storage build

A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2019. Picture taken February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 2% on Thursday to a one-week low as global prices slid from record highs and U.S. utilities added more gas to storage than usual for a fourth week in a row.

Big storage injections and rising U.S. output in recent weeks have convinced many in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas in inventory for the upcoming winter heating season.

The situation around the rest of the world, however, is very different. Since the middle of August, global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as Europe and Asia compete for available liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes on growing worries Europe may not have enough gas in storage for the winter and insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia.

But some of the world's biggest importers are reducing orders for LNG in the face of this year's 500% gas price surge in Europe, raising concerns about potential long-term demand destruction for the fuel as some utilities give up on environmental goals - at least in the short-term - and switch to burning more polluting coal and diesel instead. read more

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities added 118 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 1.

That was more than the 105-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 75 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 81 bcf.

Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 3.288 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.1% below the five-year average of 3.464 tcf for this time of year.

Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. That is nowhere near as dire as in Europe where analysts say gas storage is over 20% below normal in some countries.

After rising to a 12-year high on Tuesday and then dropping 10% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures on Thursday fell 12 cents, or 2.1%, to $5.555 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest since Sept. 29.

Weeks of rapid changes in U.S. gas futures boosted implied volatility to an all-time high on Tuesday. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. read more

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With gas prices near $34 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia , versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 9.9 bcfd so far in October with short-term upsets at a few Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.

No matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.