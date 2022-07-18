U.S. natgas futures jump 7% to 5-week high on hotter forecasts

A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a five-week high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather and more demand this week than previously expected.

Extreme heat has already boosted power demand to record highs in several parts of the country, including Texas and other U.S. Central states, as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the weather. read more

The gas price increase came even though output rose to near-record highs and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill low storage.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG has said the facility could return around Oct. 22. Some analysts, however, expect the outage to last longer. read more

Front-month gas futures rose 46.3 cents, or 6.6%, to settle at $7.479 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since June 13.

So far this year, the front-month is up about 101% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe and $39 in Asia .

After the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance on July 11, Russian gas exports have held around 1.4 bcfd on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd in the month before Nord Stream shut and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.

The companies operating Nord Stream, led by Russian energy company Gazprom (GAZP.MM), have said the pipe should return around July 21. Analysts, however, said the outage could last longer. read more

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, output rose to a preliminary 96.9 bcfd on Sunday, its highest since late December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 100.9 bcfd this week to 99.9 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Analysts said the Freeport outage has allowed U.S. utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles, but reduces the amount of U.S. gas available for export.

That is a problem for Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy. read more

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - were about 8% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 59% of capacity. read more

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 12% below their five-year norm.

