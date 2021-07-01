U.S. natgas output drops on pipeline upset in West Virginia

July 1 (Reuters) - Canadian energy company TC Energy Corp's (TRP.TO) Columbia Gas Transmission (TCO) natural gas pipeline unit said late Wednesday an "operational event" in the West Virginia area cut gas supply by about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday.

Specifically, TCO said it was an "upstream MarkWest operational event affecting the Sherwood and Mobley plants" in West Virginia, "necessitating a curtailment of scheduled volumes by the upstream point operators."

Officials at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) MPLX LP (MPLX.N) unit, which owns MarkWest, were not immediately available for comment.

TCO said it would post more information as soon as it was available.

The event affected gas flows to several pipes from the Sherwood and Mobley plants, including Equitrans Midstream Corp's (ETRN.N) Equitrans pipe, which fell from 0.4 bcfd earlier in the week to zero on Thursday, Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Rover, which fell from 0.8 bcfd to zero, and TCO, which fell from 0.7 bcfd to zero, according to data from Refinitiv.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Overall, Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 states dropped from 89.0 bcfd on Wednesday to a preliminary 85.4 bcfd on Thursday, which would be the lowest since the February freeze froze gas wells and pipes in Texas.

Energy traders noted only some of that Lower 48 decline was related to the TCO/Markwest event. The rest was likely what they called "noise" in the data that often occurs at the start of the month. They said the data was preliminary and subject to change over the next day or so.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis

