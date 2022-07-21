U.S. natgas slips 1% on less hot forecasts, Nord Stream return

A natural gas pipeline runs through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Chino Hills, California, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased 1% on Thursday with a drop in oil prices, forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, an overall gain in U.S. gas output this month and the return to partial service of the Russia-Germany Nord Stream gas pipe.

That small U.S. gas price decline came even though a heat wave caused last week's storage build to be smaller than expected as power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Also weighing on gas prices, traders noted the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas has left more gas in the United States for utilities to refill low stockpiles.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 15.

That was much less than the 47-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 50 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 41 bcf.

Analysts said that small build occurred because power generators burned lots of gas to meet record demand and keep air conditioners humming during the heat wave, which is still blanketing much of the country. read more

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts expect the outage to last longer. read more

Freeport started taking in small amounts of pipeline gas this week to fuel a power plant used to sell electricity in the Texas grid where peak electric demand hit record highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. [nL1N2Z224T]

Front-month gas futures fell 7.5 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $7.932 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract soared 10% to close at its highest since June 13.

Oil prices fell by more than 5% earlier in the session after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles heightened concerns about falling demand.

So far this year, the gas front-month is up 112% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $45 per mmBtu in Europe and $38 in Asia .

With the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance from July 11-21, Russian gas exports have held around 1.4 bcfd on the three main lines into Germany: Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd in the month before Nord Stream shut and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.

Russia started pumping gas through Nord Stream on Thursday, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not removing the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages. read more

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop from a six-month high of 97.3 bcfd on Monday to a preliminary one-week low of 94.7 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 101.1 bcfd this week to 99.7 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.