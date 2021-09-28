U.S. natgas pares gains, still at 7-year high as global prices soar

Snow covered transfer lines leading to storage tanks at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared gains but were still trading at their highest since 2014 for a second day in a row on Tuesday as record global gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

Earlier in the day the contract was up over 10% and on track for its highest close since December 2008.

The entire energy complex is trading at multi-year highs on concerns global supplies and production may not keep pace with forecasts for demand to grow this winter. Oil prices were at their highest since October 2018, while gas prices in Europe and Asia were trading about four times over U.S. gas due to insatiable demand for the fuel gas in Asia and low stockpiles in Europe ahead of the winter heating season when demand peaks.

Traders noted prices were volatile since volumes were thin with the front-month October contract expiring on Tuesday. They also noted prices were rising despite forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On their last day as the front month, gas futures for October delivery rose 22.3 cents, or 3.9%, to $5.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), putting them on track for their highest close since February 2014 for a second day in a row.

Over the last four days, the contract has gained over 23%, its biggest four-day increase since November 2018.

November futures , which will soon be the front-month, were up 20 cents to $5.94 per mmBtu.

The premiums of futures for November 2021 over October 2021 and March 2022 over April 2022 both rose to record highs this week. The market uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.

The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

With gas prices at record highs of around $29 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia versus just around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as LNG.

Despite reductions at several U.S. LNG export plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, according to data provider Refinitiv. read more

But, no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.

"The U.S.’s LNG export capacity ceiling is likely the only thing reining in Henry Hub prices from following European and Asian gas/LNG prices to the moon," said Sheetal Nasta at RBN Energy, noting "As explosive as Henry Hub futures are these days, if not for the capacity constraint, they would be much higher."

With the coming of cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.8 bcfd this week to 82.8 bcfd next week as homes and businesses start to crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Steve Orlofsky

