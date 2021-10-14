U.S. natgas up near 2% on lower than expected storage build

Natural gas is transferred into the SoCalGas system after being collected and purified at a Calgren collection facility in Pixley, California, U.S., October 2, 2019. Picture taken October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained almost 2% on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage build, lower output, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher global gas prices that will keep demand for those LNG exports strong.

In addition, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said La Nina conditions have developed, which could mean a cold and wet winter for the United States. read more

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 81 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 8.

That was much lower than the 94-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 50 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 79 bcf. Even though last week's storage build was smaller than expected, it was still bigger than usual for a fifth week in a row.

Traders said the lower-than-expected storage build was due to low wind power generation last week, which caused power generators to burn more gas.

Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 3.369 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 4.9% below the five-year average of 3.543 tcf for this time of year.

While utilities in Europe scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season and governments around the world seek ways to control soaring prices, the situation in the United States is much calmer. Even with U.S. oil and gas prices near multi-year highs and expected to rise higher this winter, there is a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough fuel for the winter.

Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures rose 9.7 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $5.687 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That was the contract's highest close since Oct. 5 when it settled at $6.312, its highest since December 2008.

U.S. GAS DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Over the past few days, however, daily output fell to a four-week low of around 91.0 bcfd on lower production in the Haynesville shale.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.9 bcfd this week to 85.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters.

With gas prices near $33 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia , versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.

With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas was on track to rise to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on Wednesday.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.