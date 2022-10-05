U.S. needs to be less dependent on OPEC+, White House says















WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States needs to be less dependent on OPEC+ and foreign producers of oil, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday after the group of oil producers agreed its deepest production cuts since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirby also told Fox News that the cuts meant OPEC+ was "adjusting (its) numbers down a little bit" after increasing production over the summer.

"OPEC+ has been saying, telling the world they're actually producing three and a half million more barrels than they actually are," Kirby said. "So, in some ways this announced decrease really just kind of gets them back into more aligned with actual production."

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











