U.S. NRC issues license to Texas spent nuclear storage facility

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Monday issued a license to Interim Storage Partners LLC to construct and operate a consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and waste in Andrews, Texas.

The company is authorized to receive, possess, transfer and store up to 5,000 metric tons of spent fuel and 231.3 metric tons of Greater-Than-Class C low-level radioactive waste for a period of 40 years, the regulator said in a release.

Interim Storage Partners, a joint venture of Waste Control Specialists LLC and Orano USA, said it plans to expand the facility in seven additional phases, up to a total capacity of 40,000 metric tons of fuel.

"Each expansion would require a license amendment with additional NRC safety and environmental reviews," according to the release.

This is the second license issued by the U.S. agency for a consolidated storage facility for spent nuclear fuel since Private Fuel Storage in 2006, which was never constructed.

The NRC said it is currently reviewing Holtec International's application for a similar facility at Lea County, New Mexico. A decision is expected in January 2022.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

