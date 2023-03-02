U.S. nuclear regulator to let California nuclear plant run during relicensing

Companies PG&E Corp Follow















March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear regulators approved a request by Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG.N) that will allow California's only nuclear power plant to keep running while the company applies to renew its operating license, the utility said in a statement on Thursday.

PG&E said it will submit the license renewal application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission by the end of this year. The operating licenses for the Diablo Canyon power plant's two reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.

The approval is a key milestone in California's plan to extend the life of Diablo Canyon to meet its clean energy goals and ensure the reliability of the state's power grid.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.