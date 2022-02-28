U.S. oil demand reached highest level since before pandemic in December - EIA

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson/

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand rose to its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic began, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Monday, with product supplied nearing 21 million barrels per day.

Overall demand was up 10% in December 2021 from a year ago, at 20.8 million barrels a day, highest since August 2019. Product supplied by refineries is a proxy for consumer demand, since it reflects fuels processed from U.S. crude oil for consumption and export.

U.S. oil production slipped by about 206,000 bpd to 11.57 million bpd in December, EIA said. Crude exports rose to 3.45 million bpd.

Reporting By David Gaffen

