Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Energy and Interior Committee advancing the nomination of Deb Haaland to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday said the department's review of the federal oil and gas leasing program is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

"The oil and gas review is in process right now," Haaland said on a call with reporters. "Everyone's been working really hard on it. We expect to have it released in early summer."

