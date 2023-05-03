US oil and gas producer APA beats Q1 profit estimates















May 3 (Reuters) - APA Corp (APA.O) posted its first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer benefited from elevated levels of crude prices amid higher demand and tight supplies.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the three-months ended March 31, compared with average analysts' estimate of $1.03 per share.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur











