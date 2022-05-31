U.S. oil output rises 3% in March to highest since November -EIA

A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose in March by more than 3% to the highest since November, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Oil production rose to nearly 11.7 million barrels per day in March from 11.3 million bpd the month prior, the report showed.

Output is slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and is still far below its record high of 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Production in New Mexico rose to almost 1.5 million bpd, the highest on record. Output in Texas gained to nearly 5 million bpd, the highest since December.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 106.4 bcfd in March, its highest since December 2021, the EIA said.

In top gas producing states, monthly output rose 2.7% in Texas to 30.3 bcfd and fell 1.3% in Pennsylvania to 20.5 bcfd.

Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in March to 20.5 million bpd, its highest since December, the EIA said.

Demand for motor gasoline rose to 8.9 million bpd, the highest since December, the EIA said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy

