U.S. oil producer APA plugs and abandons offshore well in Suriname

1 minute read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer APA Corp (APA.O) said on Wednesday it had plugged and abandoned Keskesi South-1 well on Block 58 offshore Suriname after encountering non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons from drilling.

APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with French energy major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) holding the rest.

Block 58 covers 1.4 million acres and is in the early phases of exploration and appraisal, the company said, adding it has participated in four exploration discoveries and one appraisal success offshore Suriname in the past two years.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

