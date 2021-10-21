U.S. oil producer Sundance Energy explores asset sale -document

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Sundance Energy, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in April, is marketing about 38,800 acres in the Eagle Ford shale basin in South Texas, according to marketing documents seen by Reuters.

This year's sharply higher oil and natural gas prices have led dozens of large and small energy companies to put properties on the market. U.S. crude was trading at over $81 a barrel on Thursday, up 68% on the year.

Sundance's Eagle Ford assets could produce around 12,000 barrels of oil and gas per day with eight new wells coming on this quarter, the document showed. The assets could fetch between $450 million and $650 million, one person familiar with the matter said.

Investment banks Piper Sandler and TD Securities are managing the sale, according to the marketing document. Sundance, Piper Sandler and TD did not reply to requests for comment.

There is no guarantee of a sale. Sandance emerged from bankruptcy restructuring having shed about $250 million in debt and transferring control to creditors.

Spread across four counties in south Texas, Sundance's acreage is in the same areas as larger producers including BP Plc (BP.L), Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the marketing documents showed.

