U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel use

A Delta Airlines flight casts a shadow on the ground as it makes its approach for landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and having enough SAF by 2050 "to meet 100% of aviation fuel demand, currently projected to be around 35 billion gallons a year." U.S. airlines have pledged to work with the government to make 3 billion gallons of SAF available to aircraft operators by 2030.

The administration wants SAF to achieve a minimum of a 50% reduction in GHG emissions compared to conventional fuel and seeks to expand supply, use, reduce its cost and enhance its sustainability.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.