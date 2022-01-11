Energy
U.S. output to top 12.4 million bpd in 2023, EIA says
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output is expected to rise 610,000 barrels per day to 12.41 million bpd in 2023, the government said in its first forecast for next year.
U.S. gasoline demand is expected to rise 90,000 bpd to 9.15 million bpd in 2023, according to the same monthly report from the Energy Information Administration. Total U.S. oil demand is expected to rise 330,000 bpd to 20.92 million barrels in 2023, the report said.
Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault
