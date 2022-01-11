U.S. output to top 12.4 million bpd in 2023, EIA says

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output is expected to rise 610,000 barrels per day to 12.41 million bpd in 2023, the government said in its first forecast for next year.

U.S. gasoline demand is expected to rise 90,000 bpd to 9.15 million bpd in 2023, according to the same monthly report from the Energy Information Administration. Total U.S. oil demand is expected to rise 330,000 bpd to 20.92 million barrels in 2023, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.