U.S. pipeline regulator issues corrective order to Kinder Morgan after diesel spill

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline regulator Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a corrective action order on Feb. 26 after a failure of a Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) pipeline resulted in a diesel spillage in Georgia.

An unknown amount of diesel was discharged on Feb. 22 into a residential area in Lawrenceville from the 26-inch (66-cm) pipeline operated by the Kinder Morgan subsidiary, Products (SE) Pipeline Corporation, the regulator said.

According to PHMSA, two anomalies at the location were identified by Products (SE) Pipe Line, but the operator said the anomalies did not require repair after an in-line assessment of the pipe in 2020.

Kinder Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of its corrective action order, PHMSA outlined the need for a root cause failure analysis and a remedial work plan along with other tests to identify the cause of the failure.

There were no known fires or injuries reported due to this incident and so far five residences were evacuated.

Products (SE) Pipe Line Corporation had submitted a restart plan to PHMSA for approval to restart the pipeline at reduced pressure.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

