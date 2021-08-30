Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

U.S. producers cut 95% of Gulf of Mexico oil output due to Ida

1 minute read

A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.72 million barrels of output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The powerful storm on Sunday tore through the central Gulf, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of oil and gas production platforms and drilling rigs, a U.S. tally showed. Oil companies on Monday were beginning to assess their facilities, several said. read more

Some 2,087 million cubic feet of natural gas output, or 94% of average production,remained shut in, energy companies reported to the BSEE at mid-day.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for about 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 6:25 PM UTC

Ida's fury hits US oil production, gasoline supplies

U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies began damage reviews at offshore production facilities and started evaluating onshore power losses after Hurricane Ida caused devastation in Louisiana and rampaged through offshore oil and gas fields.

Energy
After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed
Energy
Oil up but off session highs after Ida weakens to tropical storm
Energy
Already tight U.S. East Coast gasoline supplies face hurricane squeeze
Energy
U.S. producers cut 95% of Gulf of Mexico oil output due to Ida