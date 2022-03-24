U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources

The LNG tanker "Clean Ocean" is pictured during the first U.S. delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017. Picture taken on June 8, 2017. Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources added the deal would be announced on Friday and would also include higher U.S. LNG exports to the European Union in 2023.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Jarrett Renshaw, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.