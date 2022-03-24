1 minute read
U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources added the deal would be announced on Friday and would also include higher U.S. LNG exports to the European Union in 2023.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Jarrett Renshaw, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.