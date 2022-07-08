U.S. proposes smaller version of ConocoPhillips Willow project

The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Friday issued a key environmental analysis of ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) proposed $6 billion Willow oil and gas drilling project in Alaska.

In the document, the agency proposed a range of potential options for the project, selecting a reduced "overall gravel footprint" as its "preferred alternative."

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler

