U.S. regulator approves Georgia Vogtle 3 nuclear plant operation

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Wednesday said it has authorized Southern Co (SO.N) to load nuclear fuel and begin operation at its Vogtle plant's Unit 3 in Georgia.

"Before authorization, we independently verified that Vogtle Unit 3 has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions to operation," said Andrea Veil, director of the NRC’s office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation.

The Vogtle Unit 3 would now be in operating reactor oversight process following the NRC's decision, while Unit 4 remains under construction.

The Vogtle reactors are the only nuclear units under construction in the United States. The owners include Georgia Power (45.7%), Oglethorpe (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton (1.6%).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.