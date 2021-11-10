Energy
U.S. rejects request to consider tariffs on solar panels from three Asian nations
1 minute read
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials on Wednesday rejected a request by a group of anonymous domestic solar panel manufacturers to consider imposing tariffs on imports from Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.
An official with the U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration rejected the request in a letter to an attorney for the group, which calls itself the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention.
Reporting by Nichola Groom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.