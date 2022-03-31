1 minute read
U.S. to release 1 mln bbl of oil per day from strategic reserve over next 6 months - statement
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher
