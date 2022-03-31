Skip to main content
U.S. to release 1 mln bbl of oil per day from strategic reserve over next 6 months - statement

1 minute read

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher

