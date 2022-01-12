Energy
US renewable fuel credits fall 6% after Reuters report
1 minute read
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable fuel credit prices fell nearly 6% on Wednesday after a Reuters report said the Biden administration is considering lowering the 2022 ethanol blending mandate below the proposed 15 billion gallons, citing sources.
Renewable fuel (D6) credits traded at $1.20 cents each on Wednesday, down from $1.27 each on Tuesday, traders said. read more
Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.