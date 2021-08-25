Energy
U.S. says taking steps to restart oil, gas leasing
Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program by the end of the month, the U.S. Interior Department said in a statement and in court papers.
The move comes two months after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the administration's pause in oil and gas leasing.
Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tom Hogue
