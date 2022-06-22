U.S. Senate's no. 2 Republican says gas tax holiday 'dead on arrival'

U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) listens during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Transportation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's request that Congress pass a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax "is dead on arrival," U.S. Senator John Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said on Wednesday.

"What the administration, of course, is coming up with is yet another gimmick, another Band-Aid and something they know is dead on arrival up here in Congress," Thune said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

