1 minute read
U.S. Senate's no. 2 Republican says gas tax holiday 'dead on arrival'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's request that Congress pass a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax "is dead on arrival," U.S. Senator John Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said on Wednesday.
"What the administration, of course, is coming up with is yet another gimmick, another Band-Aid and something they know is dead on arrival up here in Congress," Thune said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.